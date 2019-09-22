Using the phone in the toilet can lead to hemorrhoids
British GP Sarah Jarvis made the statement that the use of the phone in the bathroom can lead to the development of hemorrhoids. The arguments of the expert has led to the publication The Sun.
According to Sarah Jarvis, she decided to speak about this in light of the fact that 57% of Britons admitted in a recent YouGov survey , they use their phone in the toilet, and 8% said they always do it. The problem may arise from too long sitting on the toilet because of the enthusiasm of the mobile device, or rather the scrolling news. As for reading a book that was popular in the past, the damage is similar. It should take into account diet, with inadequate amounts of fiber and low fluid intake leads to constipation and strain in the relevant fields. Combined, these factors increase the risk of hemorrhoids.
Symptoms include: bright red blood in the stool, itching in the anus, mucus on underwear or on toilet paper after wiping, pain in a delicate place. Sarah Jarvis suggest if you receive one of the signs to contact the doctor and not to self-medicate.