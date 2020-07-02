Ustenko: Ukraine inflation is at historically low levels
Advisor to the President of Ukraine on economic Affairs Oleg Ustenko said that the inflation rate in connection with the resignation of the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakov Smoliy will not change, as in Ukraine, inflation is at a historically low level. He stated in the television broadcast.
“No, I don’t think that somehow the macroeconomic indicators will be changed. And, above all, macroeconomic indicators are used only when there is a base called fundamental macroeconomic changes. No fundamental macroeconomic changes occur.
As it was $ 25 billion, slightly more than in our foreign exchange reserves, so there they are. As the national Bank of Ukraine was independent, so he continues to be independent.
The level of inflation in the country slowed down, so it continues to remain at the level at which there is.
The Cabinet has simplified the allocation of budgetary funds in case of emergencies
By the way, we are at a historically low level of inflation lower than 2%. Well, more than that, do not forget, however, that both de facto and de jure national Bank of Ukraine is a completely independent organization,” — said Ustenko.
It was reported that the text of the draft resolution and presenting President Vladimir Zelensky resignation of Yakov Smoliy as head of the National Bank of Ukraine published on the website of the Parliament.
We will add, later, on the evening of 1 July, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Yakov Smoliy submitted to President Vladimir Zelensky statement about his resignation because of a “systematic political pressure.”
telegraf.com.ua