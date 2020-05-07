Usyk and Lomachenko were in the “Peacemaker” (video)
Oleksandr Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko
Two-time Olympic champion 2008 and 2012, world champion at lightweight, WBA, WBC and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s), as well as Olympic champion-2012, the former absolute champion in craterface Oleksandr Usyk appeared in the database “Peacemaker”, the official website of the NGO.
“Repeating the Kremlin’s statements about edinovertsy, denying Russian aggression and denying the independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the control of Russia (the aggressor) of the ROC, they took the side of the traitors of Ukraine”, – said in a statement the official website of the Peacemaker.
We will remind, Usyk and Lomachenko starred in the documentary film “Hello, brother! Christ is risen”. In it they talked about the fact that Ukrainians and Russians are “one people”.