Usyk has dedicated a poem to the dead boxer Dadasheva
The former absolute world champion in craterface Oleksandr Usyk in verse expressed his condolences to the relatives of the deceased Russian boxer Maxim Dadasheva.
“I’m sick of Boxing, I know it, I’m sick that attracts and captivates, and there is no day that I did not think when I’m done, how to live. How to live without intoxication, and how to behave in the home when you every day dream, I get in the ring and start to sing, I will sing a ballad quietly and disperse to many octaves. When I fight I live, I flourish like a Tulip, and, if present in the life of the box, I scatter as oduvan. Boxing for me, as the meaning of life, God in my life gave. Condolences to the family,” wrote the Tendril.
Expressed his condolences and the world champion under version WBA Super and WBO lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko.
“A big loss for family and loved ones. I springuel with max more than once, he has the heart of a lion. So I will always remember. Can’t find the words… My condolences to the family,” wrote Lomachenko in Instagram.
Vasyl Lomachenko and Maxim Dadashev
We will remind, Dadashov died in the USA after the fight with the Puerto Rican Subrealm Matthias.