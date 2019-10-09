Usyk knocked out benny the bull before the debut in the heavyweight (photo, video)
The former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them by knockout) is already in Chicago, where he expects the match against the American Chazza Witherspoon, which will be his debut in the heavyweight division.
Whiling away free to the scheduled pre-game activities, our boxer came to six-time Champions of the National basketball Association (NBA) — Chicago bulls. Alexander was invited to training camp, gave name t-shirt with number 17 and the name USYK on the back, and he held duel views with the mascot of the bulls, a bull named benny, and then a left hook knocked him out.
The tendril with the head coach of “Chicago” Jim Bolena
Usyk: 1@BennyTheBull: 0 pic.twitter.com/XH2TUxusEr
— DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) October 8, 2019
Also, the Mustache has spoken out about the scandal connected with caught doping Tyrone Spong, why Ukrainian managers urgently sought a replacement for the fight. “I have no opinion about. It’s dirt, I don’t want to talk about it. Not even worth raising this topic and to think about it. Say the words of the gospel: “Prepare the horse for battle but victory comes from God”. We are preparing for battle. God forbid, it will be. I am not specifically read the information about himself or something else. I was talking to my friends, with my family and son. So I don’t bother. So. I know some will say that perhaps God is giving a sign that I don’t need to go to the heavyweight division. No, he gives me a sign: “Sasha, work — and you’ll be fine, “said boxer in a commentary YouTube channel iFL.TV.
Photo and video DAZN
