Usyk said, when you become the absolute world champion in the heavyweight division (video)
The former absolute world champion in the first heavyweight Ukrainian Alexander Usik (16 wins, 12 of them knockouts) shared his expectations from the debut in the heavyweight division. And, it seems, confidence in their abilities krymchanin not otbavlyay.
“Only God knows how many fights I need to spend in order to reach the goal and become the absolute world champion in superheavy weight. To all the belts to win, I’d say four fights (laughs).
Consider if I was Chisora, as one of the future opponents? Why not, I recently saw him in the restaurant, we very warmly talked, shook hands and parted. This is a problem Eddie Hearne, not mine and not Derek. But the question is, if Hearn wants that fight. I think, no, he doesn’t even want Bob fought with Luke Campbell, “—said Alexander.
Earlier, the Tendril in the comments of the Youtube channel, “Uncle T Boxing” called the Irishman Tyson fury the best heavyweight in the world at the moment, but in the live Sky News named of the three fury-Joshua-Wilder’s priority opponent at the moment of an American, explaining his choice by the fact that he has a championship belt WBC.
