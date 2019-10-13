Usyk won his debut fight in the heavyweight division
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk made a successful debut in the heavyweight division, defeating Chicago technical knockout of American Chazza Witherspoon.
As reported in the SportArena, the Ukrainian started the match cautiously, and in the first room. Witherspoon was more defending himself and only occasionally threw punches.
In the fourth round of the Mustache stepped up, pressed his opponent to the ropes and had some good episodes. In the seventh round of the Ukrainian spent a few more attacks, after which she barely survived. On the eighth round, the American team decided not to release his ward.
This is the 17th victory of the Olympic champion of 2012 in his professional career, he remains undefeated.
Also Oleksandr Usyk became the official applicant for a champion belt under version WBO, which at the moment owns Andy Ruiz.
Recall that the Tendril was the absolute champion in heavy weight, but refused all zones because of the transition to heavyweight.