Uterine fibroids: who is at risk
Many women shudder at the thought of a visit to the gynecologist and prefer to skip the routine checks. They self-medicate and ignore inflammation of the reproductive organs, including their minor ailments, which held their own. However, in the future, these “alarm bells” could become the reason of development of many dangerous diseases.
In particular, these days a diagnosis of uterine fibroids are bet each fourth woman. The “age” of the disease is rapidly declining. Now this is a problem faced even by young girls. However, the main “risk” — women aged 30 to 50 years.
We offer you to understand what uterine fibroids are, which symptoms and signs, it is important not to miss.
Uterine fibroids – a benign tumor of the muscle layer of the uterus. If the disease is not detected in time, the fibroids will grow and increase in size. However, now the doctors successfully removed the tumors, even of large dimensions.
What are the symptoms impossible to miss:
a significant increase in the quantity of discharge during menstruation;
abdominal pain, pain in the lumbar region;
feeling pressure on the bladder, and as a consequence frequent urination;
disruption of menstrual may bleeding between cycles;
an increase in the abdomen;
unexpected pain during sexual intercourse;
constipation or violations of the chair.
There are also secondary signs, such as: anemia, weakness, pallor, dry skin, looseness of the nail plate, hair, fatigue women.
Who is at risk:
women after 30 years. With age, the risks increase. If after 30 fibroids are diagnosed every fourth woman, after forty – three.
Women with obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure;
Heredity. The risks increase if the direct relatives of a previously diagnosed disease;
The presence of gynecological problems (even if they’ve been solved).
Often uterine fibroids confused with the more benign diagnosis of “ovarian cyst”. In the early stages of these diseases are similar. To distinguish them easily after ultrasound diagnosis. In some cases, computed tomography. Also use diagnostic laparoscopy. In any case, an experienced gynecologist will help to identify the problem at an early stage in its emergence and to start treatment.
There are two methods of treatment of uterine fibroids: conservative and operative. In the first case, use hormonal, anti-inflammatory drugs. If they don’t work, a surgery to remove fibroids. Usually surgery is necessary for women experiencing severe pain, heavy bleeding. Also need to remove the large and rapidly growing fibroids.
It is important to understand that in the initial stages of uterine cancer may not display any signs. Independently the woman is very difficult to notice such changes in the body. Therefore, the solution can be examined by a gynecologist, which should take place every six months.