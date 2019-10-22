“Utica” compared with the usherette at the new fotozhabu
Yuri Kravchenko distributed in Parliament tickets for the “Quarter”.
MP from the party “people’s Servant” Yuri Kravchenko, also known as the Studio “Kvartal 95”, nicknamed “Yuzik”, handing out tickets for the “Quarter” to other MPs, became the hero of sparkling photojob, reports u-news.com.ua.
They published a famous singer Anastasia Prikhodko in Facebook.
“And then you tell me what’s wrong? Why the West laughs at us, stopped us to be respectful!” – she wrote.
One of the photoshopped pics you can see Kravchenkoa, which stripped the tickets, and under the photo the caption: “Why not register?”
