UZ: the Supplier of electric locomotives should provide 35% of localization of production
The competition for the supply of locomotives for the JSC “Ukrzaliznytsya” will provide the minimum level of localization of production on the basis of the Ukrainian industrial enterprises at 35%.
“The competition for the supply of locomotives for the project for upgrading of electric locomotive fleet of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsya” will provide 35% of localization of production on the basis of Ukrainian industrial enterprises”, — stated in the message.
This reports the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.
It is noted that a minimum level of localization determined by the Ministry of economic development, trade and agriculture together with the Ministry of infrastructure of Ukraine and professional associations of Ukrainian industrial companies.
NBU: in the year 2020 will end a three-year trend of income growth
According to a member of the Board of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsya” Frantisek buresh, today the process of selection of suppliers of locomotives is in accordance with the road map and is under qualification.
“The main goal of this phase is to create a list of the direct producers who have experience in the production of electric locomotives. We have received proposals from around the world. Ukrzaliznytsia is studying all the proposals of the participants, and then recommendations will form the shortlist of suppliers,” added buresh.
As reported, in late April, “Ukrzaliznytsia” announced the beginning of the selection process of the manufacturer of the locomotives for upgrading the fleet of locomotives of the company.
telegraf.com.ua