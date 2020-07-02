UZ this year plans to install 120 elevators for planting in cars
JSC “Ukrzaliznytsya” to the end of 2020, plans to build railway stations 120 a lifting platform for boarding the carriages of persons with disabilities and other people with limited mobility. About it reports a press-service of the company.
"Ukrzaliznytsia by the end of this year will equip railway stations 120 a lifting platform for loading and unloading into the cars of persons with disabilities and other limited mobility groups of population", — stated in the message.
Hoists will be equipped, in particular railway stations of Kiev, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr stations, Truskavets, Simferopol. Ukrzaliznytsia also plans to equip 27 ramps to passenger platforms, entrances to railway stations, 18 bathrooms. Also planned is the purchase of 5 wheelchair ramp for the transportation of persons with disabilities.
In addition, to improve the service people with limited mobility, the railway set at the station icons and information table. Today at 11 stations have been restored navigation and information signs. For people with visual impairments are installed, tactile and audio signposts.
Just this year, the adaptation of the infrastructure and stations to the needs of persons with disabilities JSC “Ukrzaliznytsya” will spend more than 25.5 million UAH.
These measures are implemented, uz, in accordance with the schedule developed pursuant to the Decree of the President of Ukraine “About increase of efficiency of activities in the field of the rights of persons with disabilities”.
