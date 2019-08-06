Vacation Elizabeth II at Balmoral began with a meeting with “the rude pony of Scotland” (photo…
The Queen of England arrived in your beloved Balmoral castle, located in Scotland, in Aberdeenshire. Here Her Majesty will spend your vacation. Elizabeth II returns to London and will begin his duties in early October.
Elizabeth arrived in Scotland last week, but only now took part in the official ceremony of meeting of the sovereign.
93-year-old Queen looked very elegant in a pale blue suit with a black finish. The outfit was complemented by the unchangeable hat decorated with flowers, black gloves, a black Launer London handbag and black shoes. Of the ornaments on monarhine was a pearl necklace and a diamond brooch in the form of a heraldic British lion.
According to Daily Mail, at the entrance to his Scottish home of Elizabeth held a review of honor guard. And once again met with a pony, which the British media described as “the most disrespectful animal of Scotland”. A pony named Cruachan IV is the mascot guards the Royal regiment of Scotland.
