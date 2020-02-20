Vacation outside the US: where people like to spend Americans
The author of the blog “50 shades of new York” decided to find out which countries prefer the Americans who decided to use his “Almighty” and passport to exchange ocean beaches and national parks of the United States abroad.
Hereinafter in the first person.
American tourists can be found in any part of the globe. They often emit a loud laughter, a solid weight category and baggy t-shirts with the names of the New world. Of course, not all travelers from the United States fall under this description – but the stereotypes in the empty place not born.
Look at the statistics:
1. Mexico
The absolute leader in the ranking of the most popular destinations. About 35 million citizens and US residents annually visit this nearest and very kind neighbor. American families love to spend vacation in the Riviera Maya, Tulum and Cancun — there are wonderful nature views, a chic and relatively inexpensive hotels, and – most important – absolute security!
But outside the “tourist” States of Quintana Roo and Yucatan, the police still can not guarantee the safety of visiting adventurers. I think the first place in ranking of popular countries is due to huge number of officially working in the US Mexicans who actively visit relatives.
2. Canada
This country is in second place on the attractiveness of traveling abroad for Americans, largely due to the abundance of business contacts. But in the vacation been coming here quite often – here are mountains and crystal lake — a sort of branch of Norway. But still a great road – I wrote that Americans love road trips and prefer their flights. By the way, Niagara falls, to see which tourists flock from all over the USA, decided to explore from Canada – the types better, and the border crossing is easy – I’m sure it also affects the statistics.
3. UK
The closest in spirit to the country of the Old world, a long-time political partner, the Anglo-Saxon relatives. Lots and lots of business connections. The attractiveness of the directions is the most affordable transatlantic flights from new York to London to really catch tickets for just $ 300 there and back – a sin not to take off from for the weekend.
4. Dominican Republic
For Americans it is very cheap and very close. In General, the direction of the Caribbean is an absolute hit for vacationers from the East coast. Huge ships ply between the small island States, transporting thousands of tourists to their one Paradise to another. Many of the Islands there are under the protectorate of the United States and abroad are not formally considered. And the Dominican Republic is larger and by itself – that took an honorable fourth place in the ranking.
5. France
The reputation of Paris as the most romantic city in the world extends to the other shores of the Atlantic. Yes, Americans love to fly to the French capital for their honeymoon or to travel on well-groomed puppet of the southern towns, in retirement. Tickets from new York to Paris can is no more expensive than a flight to Los Angeles – so why not fly?
Top ten popular countries short of magical Italy, Germany with a constant Oktoberfest, sultry Spain, neighbouring cheap Jamaica and China – the last precisely because of the business. As you can see, with all his love for domestic tourism, Americans do not miss the opportunity to enjoy their visa-free travel.
Different
Mexico
stay
journey
Educational program
where to go in the summer
where the rest амеркианцы
