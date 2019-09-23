Vacationing in the Crimea a year ago: Russian media accused Rotaru cheating
The legendary Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru still resting in the occupied Crimea though denies it.
This writes kp.ru referring to the words of the staff at the Villa Sofia in Yalta.
“And Sofia Mikhailovna happens here?” — asked the journalists. “Yes, but not very often. The last time came last year. You know, with the entry of Ukraine it is now difficult,”he reportedly said at the hotel.
Also the staff personnel noted that the rotor stops in his favorite room. “In one of them, No. 12 Sofia Mikhailovna stops constantly. It is designed in the French classical style in shades of pistachio. Skylights, own terrace with gazebo and sofas — all at the highest level” — described the staff room.
“But apparently, the entry — personal whim of Sofia Rotaru” — outraged Russian journalists.
By the way, except the words of the staff, other evidence that Rotaru was in the Crimea, no.
Recall that she Rotaru has repeatedly stressed in Crimea does not go. Business in Yalta deals with the daughter of the singer Svetlana Evdokimenko. She admits that often lives in the Crimea.
