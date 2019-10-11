Vacation’s over: shining Queen Elizabeth came to visit the veteran, but refused tea.
British Queen Elizabeth II made up your holidays at Balmoral and went to work. Her Majesty, dressed in a bright blue coat and hat and in a great mood, opened in London, a new residential complex of 70 homes for veterans, built by the charity Haig Housing. One of the blocks was named in her honor — the terrace of Queen Elizabeth. Monarch took part in the opening ceremony of the respective plates.
After meeting residents along the Queen Elizabeth Terrace — a block named in her honour, The Queen unveiled a plaque to officially open the new development.
Her Majesty has been Patron of @HaigHousing since 1952.
*Sound on* pic.twitter.com/CBNfGbbcIB
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2019
93-year-old monarch met with the inhabitants of the specially equipped homes for military families-disabled people – in particular, came to the family of Michael Bowman, who served 14 years in the guards Grenadier regiment. Bowman and his family were among the first moved into a new home. The video hit the moment slightly embarrassing the hostess hospitably offered the Queen a Cup of tea, but she waved his hand, refused. “No, I don’t think I have the time,” she said.
The Bowman family welcome The Queen into their home
Michael served in the @GrenadierGds for 14 years, and along with his family, is one of the first to move into @HaigHousing”s new development of 70 homes. pic.twitter.com/6iRtiCnTZz
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 11, 2019
See also: “Like looking in a mirror”: ed Sheeran came on a visit to Prince Harry.
See also: In honor of the International day of the girl child Meghan Markle showed a video with herself in childhood.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter