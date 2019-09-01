Vaikule was struck by the passionate dance Pugacheva Galkin (video)

Popular Latvian singer Laima Vaikule, who previously told the “Facts” about the secret of his harmony surprised everyone with a dance with the husband of her friend Alla Pugacheva Maxim Galkin.

Danced Galkin and Vaikule on my birthday, my husband limes — Andrew Latkovskis. They passionately embraced the camera and Alla Pugacheva were filming the dancers on the phone and made huge eyes.

It seems that the artists decided to play the story of the song Pugacheva: “Madam Broshkina”.

By the way, the video published in the social network Galkin.

“What you done, zazhigalochka! The youth couldn’t hold a candle to fun and easy!!”, “Alla! Well ka otvetochku with Andrew… Yes, sexy… Let envy,” write commentators.

