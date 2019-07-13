Vakarchuk posted a new song “Okean Elzy” (audio)
Despite the tough campaign, the group “Okean Elzy” has recorded a new song “Choven”, put it to YouTube the audio version.
New creation Svyatoslav Vakarchuk enthusiastically greeted the fans.
“As always the incredible performance of the song from Svyatoslav Vakarchuk!”, — wrote in comments to one of fans.
“Great, just great! Heart flutters from the performance! Greetings from Minsk!”, reads records from Minsk Irina Carp.
Among the fans Vakarchuk turned out to be the Crimeans.
“Thank you for a wonderful song! O. E., we are with you! The Crimea”, — commented on the recording Galina Sysoeva.
We will remind, the Day of Kyiv “Ocean Elzy” gave a Grand concert “the Ocean is not silent”, which was first held in the format of 360°.
“FACTS” wrote that the idea of this concert came from the singer spontaneously while Jogging.
