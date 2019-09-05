Valentin Gaft was paralyzed after a stroke
Legendary Soviet and Russian actor Valentin Gaft, who recently suffered a stroke that partially paralyzed.
It is reported by Telegram channel 112, stating that the actor may soon operate.
“The state of the actor remains serious, his partially paralyzed besides this, he has a problem and took the advice of the chief urologist, may need surgical procedure”, — stated in the message channel.
Now 83-year-old actor is recovering in one of the departmental clinics.
We will remind that earlier the wife of Gaft, Olga Ostroumova has canceled his speech. According to rumors, she also forbade the friends of the actor to come to him in the hospital.
Also we will remind that Valentin Gaft is suffering from Parkinson's disease.