Valentine’s Day: Banksy has painted graffiti in his hometown
Appeared on the wall of a house in Bristol gof graffiti with the image of the girl, catapult flowers, is the work of Banksy. This was announced by the artist at midnight from 13 to 14 February, writes the BBC.
The work was inspired by the Valentine’s Day, flowers on the wall made of ivy, painted with red paint.
Kelly Woodruff, the daughter of the owner of the house, said: “it is Remarkable that this appeared in Valentine’s Day. And flowers in the volume is unbelievable.”
Flowers initially hung not only on walls but also on the nearby road sign.
However, from there they were stolen. Disappeared and plastic screen, which the owners tried to cover up a large part of the composition: Kelly Woodruff said that he wanted to protect work from coming to Britain storm “Dennis”.
