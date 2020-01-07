Valladolid refused to return the city to real Madrid
Andrey Lunin
Ukrainian goalkeeper Andrei Lunin, owned by “real”, and which Madrid, the club decided to return from loan in the “Valladolid”, can stay in the current club, according to AS.
However, as informs the edition, “Valladolid” is not going to let the Ukrainian in the middle of the season, counting on him.
Current club goalkeeper of the national team of Ukraine believes that Lunin may get a chance at any time, or at least will play in the Spanish Cup.
We will remind, in this season Andrey has played for Valladolid only one match and it was in the Copa del Rey.