"Valley of the pharaohs — incredible place of power" in Egypt in the production of "Aida" was attended by 150 Ukrainian musicians
Those who have been to Luxor, which is called the Museum under the open sky, remembering the valley of the kings for life. There’s every grain of sand breathes history. And from what I have seen is simply breathtaking! And so incredibly lucky those who could see in the historic scenery of the valley of the kings the staging of the famous Opera of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” with the participation of 150 Ukrainian musicians Symphony orchestra “INSO-Lviv” and the choir “DUMKA” under the direction of conductor-postanowili Oksana Lyniv.
Interesting details from the scene “FACTS” said creative Director of the academic Symphony orchestra “INSO-Lviv” Iolanta Pryshlyak.
“The guests were from the USA, Brazil, Australia, Germany, France, Austria…”
— To participate in an international project for all of us it was a great honor, says Iolanta Pryshlyak. — Conducted a huge group of performers opening night on October 26 Oksana Lyniv, and the second statement, October 28 — Margaret Grinevetskaya. The art Director of the performance was Ukrainian Opera singer and Director Andrey Maslakov, and the main Director of German Director Michael Storm. Solo parts in the Opera were performed by artists from Korea, Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain, Hungary, and Bulgaria. The part of the priestess presented the Ukrainian singer Elena Nagornaya. On two nights Luxor became the site of the famous Opera of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida.” This work, in which events unfold in the reign of the pharaohs, it was written to order for the Cairo Opera house. The premiere took place 150 years ago. In the theater then came all the high society of Cairo, as well as numerous dignitaries from around the world. Since then, the Opera was performed on the most prestigious stages. Among the performers major parties were Placido Domingo and Montserrat Caballe.
And remarkably, they participated in a production of the Opera in Luxor in 1987.
Yes, it’s true. Fragment performances, and today you can look on the Internet. This was long before the terrible terrorist attack that took place in Luxor in 1997 and claimed the lives of over 60 people. Since then, large-scale cultural events in the Valley of the pharaohs are no longer conducted. And then, finally, everything changed. To revive the cultural tradition suggested the Egyptian, a former ballet dancer Yasser Shaban Mustafa miraculously survived that terrible day.
The Opera “Aida” takes viewers to the distant reign of the pharaohs
They say the play was a huge amount of protection.
— I confess, as military at the same time I’ve never seen. It was even scary at first, but they were all very friendly. However, I asked them not to take pictures. All the guests were strict security.
It is possible to understand. The fear is not so easy to eradicate.
— It’s true.
— How many people could watch a play?
Over two days the show attracted about three million viewers. The tickets were not cheap — from 100 to $ 750. But they sold out very quickly. We talked with a German tourist. He said that he bought a tour that included a visit to the Opera.
— Say, among the guests were even members of the Royal family of Jordan.
— Yes, it is. Honored guests in beautiful clothes took to the red carpet. In the VIP area, the audience settled down in comfortable chairs upholstered in velvet. The audience was from the USA, Brazil, Australia, Germany, France, Austria…
“The audience filmed the Opera on phones. At night the desert was a forest of glowing screens!”
— March winners from the Opera “Aida” it has long been customary to celebrate the football team, and an alias of the main character spread throughout the planet.
— Yes, it’s a legendary piece. The plot of the Opera is in fact based on real events. The love story of the Egyptian commander Radames and Nubian beauties Aida was described on papyrus, which was discovered by French Egyptologist Auguste Mariette.
— The action takes place in Thebes, the ancient capital of Egypt. And that is precisely the point.
And it’s just fantastic that it was staged in such a place — directly at the foot of the temple of Queen-Pharaoh Hatshepsut, which is a masterpiece of ancient Egyptian architecture. Valley of the kings — a place of incredible power. It seemed that nature itself helped the artists who played in the formulation. In the moment of highest tension suddenly broke wind. Nature itself created the scenery. Just mysticism… And this despite the fact that initially, the weather greeted us coldly, as strangers. On the day of our arrival in Luxor, drizzling rain, gray sky was overcast, there was nothing to breathe. And accompanied us in quite a different mood is Sunny. Setting all loved it. The audience did not let us off the stage. Applauded, shouted “Bravo!”. A filmed Opera on phones. It wasn’t prohibited. At night the desert was a forest of glowing screens!
The production of the Opera Aida in Luxor will be remembered to spectators for a lifetime. Masterfully conducted the orchestra Oksana Lyniv (third from left)
— Incredibly.
— Actually, it was a magical picture. Desert, ancient temple, which was illuminated in the dark, the white of the decoration of the choir, waving in the wind.
Can you imagine this beauty.
— You know, my colleagues and I just now returned home, understand what a blessing that it happened. It was a true tale. True, the difficulties we experienced a lot. How much excitement was when the Ukraine had a plane to deliver musical instruments… Basses waited a few days. But they are still no. The tension was building. Without them? When the tools finally arrived, the musicians embraced them as beloved women.
— Probably, to achieve high quality sounding instruments and voices in the desert difficult?
— Egyptian colleagues have provided the most modern equipment that is used at events in open spaces. But it was not enough. The choir needed a microphone. More precisely, each chorister. And the 63 people identified only 16 microphones. This, of course, is not enough. I had to find a way out of the situation. Fortunately, he was found the art Director of statement by Andrei Maslakov, which mathematically put the choir in relation to the microphones. With all sorts of surprises constantly faced. But to talk about the difficulties, frankly, do not want. Now remember only the good.
“The hotel management gave us a trip to Banana island”
The audience awarded the artists flowers?
In Egypt there is no such tradition. Apparently, because the colors in there and everything around. But to be photographed with the artists was a lot of wishing. And they never refused.
Iolanta Pryshlyak: “For two days the show was visited by about three thousand guests”
— Whether there was a Banquet after the performance?
— No. But the management of the hotel where we lived, gave us a farewell party with traditional Egyptian dancing and treats. Loved the dates, guava. In addition, the hotel management gave us a trip to Banana island. We saw blooming bananas grow in clusters. And, of course, try different varieties. The taste is not the same as a banana of our stores.
— You managed a little rest in Egypt after hard work?
— Yes, of course. Bought in the pool, played tennis, enjoyed the incredible beauty of the sunsets over the Nile. And, of course, seeing the sights. In particular, the famous Karnak temple, which is included in the world heritage list of UNESCO. And we worked really hard. After rehearsals and performances came back to the hotel after midnight.
— I have to ask about the further creative plans of your team.
— You know, before I left I sat on the terrace and listening to the sound currents of the mighty Nile. What was I thinking? That the story of our stay in Luxor will form the basis for the Opera “the Ukrainians in Egypt.” I think it will be a very interesting project.
Photo by Alexander SHAMOVA
