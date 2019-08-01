“Valocordin and Corvalol” dangerous doctors
Drugs such as “Valocordin and Corvalol” are widely used by the people of our country. Access to these drugs in pharmacy networks is not limited, and they are sold without prescriptions.
It turned out that these drugs are not so harmless. Experts have proven that neither “sage” nor “valocordin” won’t help neither in the treatment nor in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.
Rather, they help people suffering from insomnia because they contain ingredients such as peppermint oil and Valerian, which have a calming effect. The structure also includes phenobarbital – it helps with sleep disorders.
Doctors warn that these drugs are addictive, and their daily application before bed can have a detrimental effect on health. The “korvalola” and “valocordin” cause disorders of the nervous system that can lead to coma and labored breathing.
Despite the fact that in Europe long ago abandoned these “drugs”, they are sometimes prescribed to patients suffering from epileptic seizures and convulsions.
Experts strongly recommend not to self-medicate, and in the cases the onset of symptoms of angina pectoris or other disorders to refer to specialists, who will appoint the right treatment.