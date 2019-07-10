Valur Reykjavík vs NK Maribor live streaming free: preview, prediction
“Valur” won the last three home games, but whether he can extend the series on July 10 in the game with “Maribor” – in our forecast, we gave the answer. How will the teams play in the end?
Valur
“Valur” last season won the second consecutive championship – in a difficult fight against “Braidablikom” Olafur Johanesson’s team was stronger. In the current championship of Iceland, 12 rounds have already been played, and according to the results of this segment, Valur ranks fifth in the table with 16 points, losing 13 points to Reykjavik.
Maribor
Last season Maribor regained the champion title, eventually overcoming the second Olimpia by nine points. After losing the Slovenian Cup 1: 2 to the same Olimpia, the team of Darko Milanić went on vacation, after which she began to prepare for the game with Valyur through friendly fights. In the last test match, “purple” met predictions and beat 4: 1 “Goritsa”.
Statistics
In each of the last six games “Valur” scored
Only in one of the last seven home games “Valur” could not score
Only in one of the last 10 matches “Maribor” did not score
Forecast
Last season, Valur has already tried its strength in the Champions League qualification – then it was stopped by Rosenborg, although the Krechety won the home match. In all home European matches of last season, “Valur” won, now he is also very dangerous in his own “Hiidarendi” – he won the last three games.
Yohanesson’s team plays attacking football and it is all right with the results, so Maribor can hardly count on a dry match. However, Slovenes have an advantage in class and experience, so they will certainly also provide their answer to the opponent.