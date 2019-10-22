Valya, why should I foot? I’m don’t play football, the best goalkeeper of the world of XX century, Lev…
“Yes, today I’m in the zone, nothing else! Screamed in delight Muscovites. I calmly interrupt the transmission and pull out “dead” balls” — sang about it Vladimir Vysotsky. In South America the legendary goalkeeper Lev Yashin was called Black Spider in Europe, is the Black Panther. With back 1963 it has been more than half a century and he still remains the only goalkeeper in the world, became the owner of “Golden ball” best player of Europe.
However, football was not the only passion and Yashin. For example, his photo archive composed of shots, which he did around the world, as well as record collection of modern jazz could be the envy of any connoisseur. Yashin himself believed that in his life he made two big mistakes — not learned any foreign language and not played sports since then, as has finished his stellar career.
October 22, Olympic champion, European champion and five-time champion of the Soviet Union Lev Yashin would have turned 90 years old.
10 facts about the life of legendary football goalkeeper
1. Yashin played in goal to 41 years! His last — 813-th — match, he held on 27 may 1971. More than 100 thousand spectators, and also such world stars like Gerd müller, Eusebio, the Giacinto of Pakette, Bobby Charlton and others (including three Dynamo Kyiv — józsef szabó, Vitaliy Khmelnytskyi and Anatoly Puzach) in Moscow “Luzhniki” accompanied Yashin from the big football. No matter how hard the players of the world team to score against Lev Ivanovich, was unable. Yashin went undefeated and unsurpassed. Rather, left. On a brand new “Mazda”, presented by the legendary athlete, one of the Japanese firms. Finally, he addressed the fans with a short but capacious phrase: “Thank you, people!”
1971. Lev Yashin, the famous Englishman Bobby Charlton before his farewell match
2. Lev Ivanovich was hooked on fishing. Wherever he arrived, his first question was: “Where can I go fishing?” Once in Brazil, even a small shark was caught.
Loved Yashin and hunting. He was luxurious in those days the Belgian rifle. Often, when the company was divided into hunters and fishermen, Lev Ivanovich was just torn to pieces — could not decide: whether pike and bream fishing, or duck shooting. By the way, it was a rich collection of lures. Special grace differed branded spinners which in those years was a rarity and caused downright eerie the envy of friends of fishermen Yashin.
— In the area of our cottage it, going fishing, always close to the garbage hanging out, trash heap shoveled — looking maggots and earthworms, recalled the widow of Lev Yashin Valentine Timofeevna. — I said to him, “What will people think?” And he: “who here knows me?” By the way, the ear in our family was not very fond. Usually the fish we fried, and Leo did it himself.
Famous football player was obsessed with fishing
3. And it’s great to drive. In the late 1950-ies many of the Dynamo players had “Muscovites”. But for Leo they weren’t very comfortable — his legs had nowhere to go. So he decided to buy “Volga”. Speed was madly in love with! Continuous headache for the cops. Fortunately, the police are generally learned Yashin and let go with God, asking only for an autograph. But once the “racer” was caught. He drove like that with his wife from Mozhaisk to Moscow and stopped his inspector usually saying that they, he and colleagues need to be compassionate to each other. But there it was. “I support “Spartak” retorted the guard and then punched in the pass Yashina hole.
He remembered and far less pleasant on the road. “Once before the next game of the championship of the USSR, I was on his “Volga” with the daughters went to the base in Novogorsk fishing. Believe in omen: to catch a fish — “Dinamo” will win. Suddenly the car caught fire. Barely having time to pull the girls over, became a hand to extinguish the flames. Thank you, past on “Muscovite” passed the Thrifty motorist with a fire extinguisher helped… Stood at the gate that night well, though charred palm gloves baked intolerable. After the game the wife could not understand why we return home not on the “Volga”, and the Dynamo on the bus… “
Two winner of the “Golden ball” — Lev Yashin and Oleg Blokhin
4. With his future wife met at a dance. In an interview Valentina Petrova told how it happened: “on the Left we were both Tushino. My brother was friends with the coach of his factory team Ivan Shubin. One day we went to the movies, late for the start of the session and in the room were, when the light is burned out. At the same session, Shubin led his team. Yashin, who we haven’t met before, gallantly offered me instead of a chair your fiberboard suitcase (was then such, they players wore their shape).
It took some time. The guys in tuszyn at the stadium, saying: “Today, Yashin will arrive, I can meet”. Comes Yashin: puny, skinny, legs in the tops of the boots dangling. Funny Basit, holding out his hand: “Lev”. But most importantly — nice and polite. Loew then took me home. We met several times. He was a busy man — kicker. And we got married just under a New 1955-th year. The wedding was held at the Mayakovsky theatre, where he had a room in the communal apartment was”. Together Yashin lived for almost 35 years.
Lev and Valentina have lived together for 35 years
5. When during the match Yashin sounded barked to his teammates: “you gotta Let it closer!”, nobody resisted. They knew the biggest secret of the great goalkeepers of his terrible short-sightedness. Yashin was sometimes easier to reflect the 11-meter strike (during his career he got more than 150 penalty), than to consider the flight of the ball, shot from 30–40 meters. None of the opponents of his vision problems and had no idea.
And yet Yashin was a sign: for many years he played in the same cap. When with the years the headpiece is worn out, throw it away goalkeeper did not. Wherever Leo went, he always took the cap, and before the most important matches quietly put her next to the gate. However, once in Marseille Yashin had almost lost his talisman. Even had to chase one of the fans who came to “the sanctuary”.
6. Few people know, but their first success in the sport of Yashin was made in… hockey. At the same time, how much of an organic look, almost six-foot lion in the football gate, is so absurd and ridiculous he looked in the small square of the hockey frame. Yashin became the master of sports. In the composition of hockey Moscow “Dynamo” Leo won “silver” and “bronze” of the championship of the USSR, and also won the Soviet Union Cup.
7. In the early 1980s, Lev Yashin suffered a stroke. Hand bad was moving, it was dragging his leg. The doctors advised me to go to the hospital, but Lev Ivanovich refused. In 1984 he went on tour in foreign countries with a group of veterans of Soviet football, and there he lost a leg. In Hungary I had to do the surgery, but she was unsuccessful. Yashin with his wife a long trip to Moscow and arrived late to our doctors leg had to be amputated. When in the hospital after anesthesia Lev Ivanovich came to, I saw the weeping wife, said to her: “Val, why do I foot? I’m don’t play football… “
Six years after a leg amputation Lev Ivanovich was diagnosed with lung cancer (formerly the Yashin suffered two heart attacks). He knew that the disease progresses, but not filed. Cried only once — when he, at the insistence of legendary commentator Nikolai Ozerov, the first and only time in the history of the athlete, was presented the star of Hero of Socialist Labor. The order awarding Mikhail Gorbachev signed March 7, 1990, of the 15th house he presented the award, and on March 20, on 61-m to year of life legendary goalkeeper did not. Hero of socialist labor Yashin was only 13 days.
In 1984, Lev Yashin had a leg amputated
8. In 1966 during the world Cup in England, where the national team of the USSR the only time in its history won bronze medals, with Yashin, a funny thing happened. After the match against Portugal, two of our players selectively invited to the doping control. One of them was Yashin. Many years later, Lev Ivanovich recalled the story with a smile: “I went into the room for doping control, and there sits at the table the Commission is at full strength — the doctors, technicians. At the door guards. Gave the glass bulb show: come on, say, fill her up, don’t be shy. And I can’t in front of everyone. Well, no way! Suggested beer. Then dry wine. All in vain. I’m trying to convince them to sign to publicly drink ready even before dawn, but the rest… and could not. In the end, the British entered and let me go in peace.”
By the way, a lion on the football field, life Yashin was a very shy man and often blushed. Alcohol it is not abused, and that’s smoked almost his entire adult life. Basically a strong “white sea”.
Lev Yashin with the “Golden ball” best player of Europe
9. In October 1999, the 70th anniversary of Lev Yashin at the Moscow stadium “Dynamo” was opened monument the famous goalkeeper of the work of the famous sculptor Alexander Rukavishnikov (among his other creations — the monument to Vladimir Vysotsky and Yury Nikulin in Moscow, Vladimir Nabokov in Switzerland). The author portrayed Yashin in jump to hit the ball flying “in nine”. Bronze figure of a goalkeeper, the rod fixed on the goal.
The monument to the legendary goalkeeper Moscow “Dynamo” stadium
10. After the death of Lev Ivanovich in his family again, trouble came. October 22, 1992, the day when the legendary goalkeeper would have turned 73 years old, his 14-year-old grandson Alex went to ride on the bike. While walking, stumbling on the stone, the boy fell heavily hitting his head. He was sent to the hospital. Sasha was still able to lie down on a medical gurney, but then lost consciousness. The doctors did two surgeries, but it did not help. The boy had swelling of the brain, and, after being in a coma for almost three weeks, he died. Buried Sasha, and grandfather at the cemetery Vagankovsky…
Lev Yashin buried in the cemetery Vagankovsky in Moscow
.
Photo from archive “FACTS” Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter