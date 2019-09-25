Vampires and lot of blood: The Hardkiss struck Gothic clip (video)
Popular Ukrainian band the Hardkiss presented the song “Alive” is the first single of the forthcoming album, which will be released in 2021. Also, the group presented a Gothic video to the song.
In the video a lot of blood, love vampires and their victims.
“We immediately realized that it would be a vampire story. The story is a metaphor about a man and a woman, which captures the passion and makes such a threat. But she’s different, she seeks and finds warmth in itself. It is changing”, — said the Director of Mitti Misura.
The clip was shot in late August in Kyiv, namely on the racetrack and Rusanovskoye waterfront.
Julia Sanina notes that the blood in her videos first appeared. And the shooting even happened on the singer lit up dress. “But it’s okay, I’m Alive”, — said the singer.
Fans groups write that the video turned out — “the coolest movie about vampires”.
We will remind, earlier The Hardkiss presented the video for the song “Heart”.
