Van Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer made its debut on the streets of Berlin
In 2017, mersedesovsky said that elektrifiziert almost all of my vans starting with a purely commercial vans with a panelled body and ending passenger variations. Then there was the truck battery Mercedes-Benz eVito. And now in Berlin took the unusual premiere of his fellow passenger named eVito Tourer. It is unusual in that 19 copies immediately went to the streets of the German capital: they entered the Park of minibuses “on demand” BerlKönig (this network “ridesharing”, that is, an intelligent system for joint missions).
Model eVito Tourer will be available in two versions in terms of length (5140 and 5370 mm). The number of seats can vary and reach nine (including the driver).
Vehicle services BerlKönig created in the fall of 2018, is operated jointly by the companies ViaVan and BVG (“the Berlin transport company”, the main carrier in the city). In turn ViaVan is SP by Via Inc. and Department of Mercedes-Benz Vans. It is easy to guess that BerlKönig uses a fleet of vans with a three-beam star on the hood. Since last year, the usual, and now purely electric. And by the end of 2020 the entire Park BerlKönig should switch to electric.
Although Vito is not designed for the electric drive from scratch, engineers were able to install a power plant, without affecting the interior. Unit traction motor and the electronics fit under the hood in place of the internal combustion engine, a traction battery is settled under the floor.
Front axle eVito Tourer leads the same three-phase asynchronous electric motor, as in panel eVito impact of 116 HP and 295 N•m. it is Powered by a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 41 kW•h (35 of them are used practically). It gives electrocare reserve 156-186 km on a single charge. The variation depends on the configuration, driving style and the selected maximum speed. The actual value of the company failed, but well-known option for cargo eVito. There by default, the electronic limiter is set at a modest 80 km/h (for energy savings), and optionally it can be reconfigured at 100 or 120 km/h.
Passport time to fill up the traction battery is six hours (may vary depending on the settings for “speakers”). And this time specified to charge from zero to 100%, although most companies advertise charging from 10 to 80%.
The price for the panel eVito in Germany starts with 53 538 euros, and eVito Tourer — 54 395. Electrification will continue. Shown even last year, senior fellow, the van battery eSprinter, will go on sale this year. And in September 2019 at an auto show in Frankfurt debuts all-electric V-class. The electric car has already been predicted by the concept of Mercedes-Benz EQV in March. We have to look at its serial version. In comparison with eVito in EQV installed a significantly larger battery, on the 400 km course. On the conveyor this model will rise right after Frankfurt.