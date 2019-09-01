Van Nissan NV350 Caravan got a luxurious modification
The new top version of the Nissan van NV350 Caravan received the name GX Premium Urban Chrome.
In based on the GX with the Premium, which was considered the maximum for this model.
Caravan in the new version gets a lower grille with “darkened” chrome, new bumpers with compact splitters, as well as the original sills on the sides.
In addition, the company relies on advanced complex security Intelligent Around View Monitor, which can detect moving objects automatically stopping the machine and also to provide a circular video review.
The motors for the new items the manufacturer has chosen a four-cylinder gasoline engines in two and 2.5 liters capacity of 130 and 147 horsepower, respectively. A couple of them is a five-step “automatic”.
“Younger” the engine is combined only with rear-wheel drive. The engine is powerful for a fee can get 4WD. In the domestic market the novelty will cost from 200 3 040 yen.