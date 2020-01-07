Vandals disfigured the statue of the player “Manchester United” (photo)
The attackers damaged the statue of the midfielder “Manchester United” Alexis sánchez, located in the hometown of the Chilean – Tocopilla, The Sun reported.
Unknown smashed the front of the head, ripped shirt, and also a partially damaged right leg of the monument.
Still do not understand the motives of vandals. Alexis is one of the most popular players of the national team of Chile in the national team, he twice won the America’s Cup, and also became the silver prize-winner of the confederations Cup.
Sanchez is also the best scorer in the history of Chile.
Currently, the Chilean plays for Italian club Internazionale on loan.
This is not the first case of vandalism against monuments of players. Earlier it was reported that in Sweden, unknown persons knocked over a statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.