VAR Belarusian: Milevsky and the company urged the referee to give a penalty kick with…

The match of the 27th round of the championship of Belarus between without five minutes the winner of the “gold” Brest “Dynamo”, whose contract recently signed ex-Ukraine defender Yevhen Khacheridi and FC Shakhtar ended with a draw (1:1) and… scandal.
In the 79th minute of the match the referee and his assistant missed a clear handball from the defender of the guests of Igor Burko after hitting Dynamo Mikhail Gordeychuk. The players of Brest team headed by ex-player of Kiev “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Artem Milevskiy began to prove to the judges that they are obliged to appoint 11-metre blow. To be more convincing, Sergey Kislyak even ran the gate and took the mobile phone from the episode who shot the video of the girl-photographer, trying to show the judge the controversial episode. But the arguments of the players, “Dynamo” was not enough: the arbitrator is appointed penalty kick corner kick (in Belarus the system of judges videoporama VAR is missing).
Further-more, in the 89th minute of the referees for a very dubious offside abolished the winning goal “Dynamo”. After the final whistle in left field, the referee from the stands flew bottles, and the fans began to chant against teams you know what the word… In the end, the judges were able to leave the stadium in Brest only an hour and 15 minutes after the meeting. The players of both teams already left.
By the way, Artem Milevsky, the asset is 24 games of the season 11 points on the system “goal + pass” (3 accurate shots and 8 assists), in this fight was scored a spectacular assist.
Note that for three rounds before the finish of the Brest “Dynamo”, whose colours except Milevsky, and protect the Ukrainians Oleksandr Noyok and Alexei Khoblenko (Khacheridi just started training), with 68 points ranked first, seven points ahead of BATE and 12 — Shakhtar, which has a game in hand.
Photo of FC "Dinamo" (Brest), sport.tut.by
