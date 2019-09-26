Variety in food — the key to proper nutrition, leading to “Svajena Malevich” Anita Lutsenko
Fourteen participants of the ninth season of the “weighty” show “that zvazheni schaslivi” (STB) continue to fight for victory over their weight and the main prize of the reality. Despite the fact that the four heroes had already left the project, they continue to lose weight at home, under the supervision of trainers — the famous “the bachelor,” Irakli Makatsaria and fitness trainer Marina Borzemski.
In place leading, after one season, returned Anita Lutsenko. Starting with the first, fourth and fifth seasons of “Svajena” she was the coach of the reality, and last year took part in the popular show “Dances with stars z”.
In an exclusive interview with Anita admitted, what was your reaction to return to reality, told about their favorite project participants and shared their diet.
“We have to think not only about weight loss people, but also about how to unite their hearts”
All are very positive about your return to the project. It seems that you are satisfied that the newly engaged “Saganami TA maslivka”?
— Was very pleased when I got a call from the project and said that I missed you. I was happy, because she began to yearn for the reality. So the decision to return to the show for a long time thought.
Project and you made an impact?
— I think so. At least, I have taught many people the rules of weight loss, know how to motivate them. Understand that many need support and assistance, and my including. It’s nice when perfect stranger, hugs and says, “Thanks to you and the project. Despite the fat, I lost 30 pounds!” And such cases abound. So, we’re doing great and important work.
— Have you yourself weight problems would be the heroine of such a reality?
— If I was overweight, easily agreed to participate in the show. Although, I admit, with my character it would be quite difficult.
Honestly, when the participants are all kinds of tests, I want to try their hand. Often people ask whether it is possible to get into this camp, “she zvazheni schaslivi”, but only to lose weight is not 100 kilograms, and 10? Many simply want extreme. It’s like a roller coaster, collected in one place. Only with us you pay not with money but with blood and sweat.
By the way, one building for testing I even suggested to the organizers of the project to write to earn. Wishing, paying 25 USD for entrance, she happily moved out with fifty-meter hill into the water.
— This season special. You care not only about weight loss of participants?
— It’s true. We have gathered a great team: coaches Irakli Makatsaria Marina Borzhemsky, psychologist Anna Kushneruk, nutritionist Svetlana FUS. And we began to think not only about weight loss people, but also about how to unite their hearts. The one who has problems with excess weight, often can not find a pair. But somewhere there is a fat man, who also wants love. If they learn, will help each other to lose weight together, it becomes one of the strong ones, able to overcome any trials.
“After the participants leave the project, they get depressed”
— What was the most difficult project?
— When you have to expel the participant. All sit, vote, and the man who half an hour ago experienced what the figure will show scales, completes the path in the project. All too abruptly ends. It is always a surprise.
I know that after participants leave the project, they get depressed. Life on the project bright and interesting, and the house is not so fun and colorful, no contests, cameras competitors. Because of such sudden change and the fact that no one else makes you lose weight, these people attacked the real longing. And I feel sorry for anyone who goes, because that person have to go through an incredibly difficult period.
Anita Lutsenko as coaches Marina Borzhemsky and Irakli Makatsaria, sincerely rooting for each participant “Svajena Malevich”
— I suggest heroes that leave the project?
— In any case not to stop. Time passes, and many of the former participants take themselves in hand. Someone happy to continue to deal, someone with difficulty, but gradually all becomes easier. When we see our distressed participants after some time on a talk show, believe me, my heart is pounding with pride for each of them.
— You have a project on Pets?
— Looking questionnaires of participants at the beginning of the season, I would have recorded to the list of your favorites. Can’t say that they are specifically for someone. But when the first weeks of the reality left some of the participants, I sincerely wept bitter tears. Yes, it was not the strongest of our heroes, but very emotional.
— Who made you the biggest impression?
— Probably 24-year-old girl who came to the project with a weight of 180 pounds. She’s so beautiful, mulatochka. I understand that she is just beginning life. When you can figure out what to do next, you have to have a lot of energy, goals and desires. And she has no energy and inspiration. It’s just a huge weight that’s killing her every day.
— What can you recommend for those who dare not come to the project and lose weight at home?
— We should come to those who want to lose weight more than 50 pounds. Wish to lose less may benefit from online programs for weight loss, including the collected experience and the professionals working with the participants of the “Svajena Malevich”. Such benefits today abound. It is important, not only physical activity but also proper nutrition, mental attitude, control and motivation.
“In Lisbon to drive a scooter up to five times more expensive than a taxi”
For many the problem is not only drop extra pounds but also weight retention. Judging by the fact that among the current participants in the winner of the first season of the reality Nikolay Voronov, control your weight quite difficult.
— I’ve always said soda because carbonated drinks even with zero calorie, which he drinks, the weight may return. So he’s not up to the rest of the team on proper nutrition, something not taken into account.
Nicholas played sports in Canada, and its weight was kept until he went to the ATO. A natural reaction to stress weight loss, but nick recovered. Why? He has an eating disorder, like many participants in the “Svajena Malevich”. Therefore, lack of sleep, wrong food in the ATO zone led to the fact that his former weight returned. Now he makes a second attempt to swap and rebuild for a lifetime.
— Now included in your diet?
— Definitely watermelon, fruits, chicken, fish. Every day I try to eat fruits and berries, alternating between them. Don’t eat two days in a row the same. If the watermelon today, tomorrow will be a melon. My rule is not to repeat. The same with Breakfast. Cook the oatmeal, another day pancakes, the third egg, then the cereal. Variety in food — the key to proper nutrition.
— Have you ever been on a diet?
— No, never sitting. I would not have survived. I think it’s just a mockery of your body.
— What products are you banned?
— No. If you want to eat bacon or dumplings. Of course, store-bought mayonnaise, margarine and meat pies to eat I will not. All the rest can. Think, every day, you need what you want. To not be constantly thinking: “I can’t eat because I am fat and a failure”. If you have ninety percent of a normal meal, you’re exercising and health is all good, you can afford anything you want, and not feel remorse. Stupid constantly to limit myself. I think eventually it leads to mental disorders.
— It is known that the shooting of “Svajena” took place in the summer. You have time to relax?
— I only had five days of vacation. On the wedding anniversary my husband and I went to Lisbon. The city surprised the world’s cheapest taxi. It appeared that to ride a scooter up to five times more expensive than a taxi. I just could not believe it! Even called at the Port. This town is hanging on the balconies linen like Odessa. I rode a scooter, a Bicycle, a little lie on the beach. And my imagination shook the hot dog instead of sausage octopus. True, the hot dog I ate, but the tentacle bite.
