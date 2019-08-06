Vasilisa Volodin named the happiest days of August
The coming month August is the final stage of the summer sample 2019. So many of our contemporaries aspire to catch up to the onset of autumn not only to relax but also to resolve some difficult questions, including those regarding interpersonal relations. And, as pointed out by astrologers to solve the problems of orientation it is important to know exactly what day the most to the features.
Vasilisa Volodina – known astrologer with experience, she decided to tell what days of August are most favored to our compatriot in the achievement of planned horizons. However, we note, with reference to the statement Volodya that in the last month of summer will be some days that will be able to have on the lives of ordinary people is very strong influence.
According to Vasilisa, the most pleasant time period will be the period from 5 to 21 August in General. This is due to the factor that it was during this period Venus and the Sun will merge into a single Union, promising an incredible array of both tangible and intangible benefits. That is, at this time should not count only on any cash proceeds in the form of lottery winnings or inheritance. Will successfully develop a relationship of loving nature, travel, vacation, and just receive from the life of some nice bonuses.
If we talk about the most successful days of August, then Vasilisa Volodina talks about the 9th of August, when the Union of the Sun and Venus will join Jupiter, known for its bounty. This means that on this day the gifts from the higher powers will be the most rich. However, 16 Aug astrologer calls quite a happy day, because at that time Jupiter will be able to take their original position to start the movement on a flat plane, and will not go backwards. Thus, this day will be successfully completed many cases, especially if connected with travel, education and legal orientation.
Good day Volodin calls and 21 August, when Jupiter will merge mercury. This will lead to significant expansion of the circle of communication and new useful acquaintances, to successful meetings and negotiations, and to commit useful acquisitions. It is particularly good questions, or otherwise associated with the festive time, whether a picnic or formal evening party in the restaurant.
Following an excellent day of August astrologer calls the 26th, which will be held under the patronage of Uranus and Venus. This period will have a great chance to establish a personal life, to find happiness, to correct the mistakes in the relationship and take it to new, more emotional level. However, with regard to the financial side of the question, August 26 and in this direction all will be “chocolate”. Day can bring really big money that will come unexpectedly literally: it can be a winning prize or even a gift. But Vasilisa notes that this day will be characterized by some instability, so you need to keep your eyes open and as soon as the fortune appears on the horizon, immediately grabbing her in his arms.
At the end of the month – from 28 to 30 August will be a reunion of the Sun, Mars and Uranus. In the end it will lead to a high energy level, which will allow any issues and the problem is solved quickly, effectively and efficiently. While Volodin noted that forces in the achievement of goals in this time period will require the minimum, so you can even have a healthy amount of risk. And, says the astrologer, if done decisively and quickly, then you can guarantee to count on luck. Especially when it will go about such activities as sport, creativity, invention, discovery. While Vasilisa Volodina especially focuses on the fact that all these days you need to try to dose their strength, so as not to overdo it and not to spoil the result.
Separately, the astrologer Volodina suggests that the greatest success in those happy days of August will be able to reach those of our contemporaries who are not sitting in expectation of manna from heaven, but he is making towards wealth any specific action. It is only the actual application of even meager efforts could eventually bring their well-deserved benefits. Well, if nothing is done, respectively, and expect some results not worth it. Although in this case some preferences, it is possible to expect. But those of us who will operate to the detriment of others, the uniquely astrologer Vasilisa Volodina predicts getting a cruel lesson from Fate.