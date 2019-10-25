Vasyl Lomachenko got special status in Boxing
World Boxing Council (WBC) has awarded the Ukrainian boxer title franchise champion. This is a special title, which the organization can award a top boxer, has reached a lot in Boxing and continues to remain among the best.
“Lomachenko is one of the greatest men in the sport. He had a great career in the Amateurs and while he has a career in the pros. He became a champion in three weight classes, fought and defeated the best. I am proud that he is the WBC champion, “said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman in front of the Congress organization, held in October in cancún.
While Lomachenko lost his championship belt WBC, who won in a fight with Briton Luke Campbell and winner of the title was 20-year-old American Devin Hani. The initiator of this decision was made by Vasily promotion company Top Rank. In the case if the belt were the Ukrainian, waiting for his mandatory defense. And promoters want to arrange Lomachenko fight for the absolute championship in the lightweight division with the winner of the match Richard Comm Teofilo Lopez.
We will add that Ukrainian became only the second boxer in history, after the Mexican of Soulja Alvarez, awarded this honorary title. “This is a special event for me. As I said: when I was a kid, I dreamed of a world champion title and belt, green belt. Now I have two of them. I have always thought of Boxing as the sport, the desire to fight the best guys. But we all know the promoters and channels, it’s difficult. But now, I believe we will be able to organize a lot of fights, interesting fights. I think we’re doing all right and moving in the right direction“, — Vasily has responded to the decision of the WBC.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter