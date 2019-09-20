Vegan and vegetarian diets can increase the risk of stroke
Vegan and vegetarian diets are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, but can increase the risk of stroke, experts say.
A study conducted at Oxford University showed that people who are on a diet, the risk of cardiovascular diseases is 22% lower than meat eaters, while those who eat fish but no meat (pescatarians diet), the risk was 13% lower, according to Bloomberg.
However, the researchers found that vegetarians and vegans are five times more likely to suffer from a stroke than meat eaters, which, in their opinion, may be partly due to vitamin deficiency.
A study published in the British medical journal (BMJ), included data for 48 488 people with no history of heart disease or stroke at baseline.
The group was divided into meat eaters (24 428 employees), consumers of fish who ate fish but not meat (7 506), and vegetarians and vegans (16 of 254 people).
Over 18 years in the General group were registered 2820 cases of coronary heart disease and 1072 cases of stroke.
After adjustment for factors that may affect the results, the researchers found that those who eat fish, the risk of cardiovascular disease by 13% less than those who eat meat, and vegetarians and vegans the risk is 22% below.
It was the equivalent of 10 cases of ischemic heart disease in vegans and vegetarians less than meat eaters per 1,000 people within 10 years.
“We observed lower rates of coronary heart disease in fish-eaters and vegetarians than in meat eaters, which appears to be partly associated with lower body mass index and lower rates of high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels in the blood, diabetes associated with these diets,” said the researchers.
But the study showed that the frequency of stroke in vegetarians and vegans is 20% higher than that of meat eaters, which is equivalent to three cases of stroke per 1000 people within 10 years.
This was mainly associated with higher frequency of hemorrhagic stroke — the type caused by bleeding in the brain or around it. Scientists said that the increased risk of stroke may be due to lower vitamin levels among vegetarians and vegans.
They said further research is needed, adding: “Vegetarians and vegans (in the study) have lower circulating levels of several nutrients (e.g., vitamin B12, vitamin D, essential amino acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids with long chain n-3), and differences in some of these nutritional factors may contribute to the observed associations.
The researchers also suggested that the low level of total blood cholesterol among vegetarians and vegans may play a role.
They added: “Vegetarian and vegan diets have become increasingly popular in recent years, partly due to tangible health benefits as well as concern for the environment and animal welfare”.
In the United Kingdom, as in the representative National survey of diet and nutrition in 2008-12 years, and in the Ipsos MORI poll of 2016, according to estimates, there are about 1.7 million vegetarians and vegans.