Vegan and vegetarian diets increase stroke risk

| September 8, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Doctors believe that increase the risk of a stroke can vegan and vegetarian diets. At the same time, people who adhere to the respective power modes, less prone to cardiovascular diseases.

Веганские и вегетарианские диеты увеличивают риск инсульта

The study conducted by experts of Oxford University. The results showed that people who follow a special diet, 22% less risk of developing heart disease than the meat lovers. At the same time, those who refuse this product, five times more likely to suffer from a stroke. Physicians are convinced that such statistics may be associated with a lack of vitamins.

The study covered nearly 49 thousand people. At the beginning of this scientific work, none of them had heart problems. A group of subjects were divided into meat eaters, fish lovers, vegans and vegetarians. For 18 years, the scientists recorded a total group 2820 cases of coronary heart disease and stroke 1072. Most often the participants of the experiment were manifested hemorrhagic appearance. As a result, it develops a bleed in the brain or around it. Have vegans and vegetarians present lower levels of circulating nutrients, therefore, observing this trend.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr