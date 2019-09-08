Vegan and vegetarian diets increase stroke risk
Doctors believe that increase the risk of a stroke can vegan and vegetarian diets. At the same time, people who adhere to the respective power modes, less prone to cardiovascular diseases.
The study conducted by experts of Oxford University. The results showed that people who follow a special diet, 22% less risk of developing heart disease than the meat lovers. At the same time, those who refuse this product, five times more likely to suffer from a stroke. Physicians are convinced that such statistics may be associated with a lack of vitamins.
The study covered nearly 49 thousand people. At the beginning of this scientific work, none of them had heart problems. A group of subjects were divided into meat eaters, fish lovers, vegans and vegetarians. For 18 years, the scientists recorded a total group 2820 cases of coronary heart disease and stroke 1072. Most often the participants of the experiment were manifested hemorrhagic appearance. As a result, it develops a bleed in the brain or around it. Have vegans and vegetarians present lower levels of circulating nutrients, therefore, observing this trend.