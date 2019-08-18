Vegans vs. meat eaters: who will live longer experts have found a
The duration of human life is directly dependent on genetic heritage and lifestyle. Recently, scientists have discovered that genetics our life depends is only 30%. And that means only one thing: our life expectancy is entirely dependent on us. Question: what to eat, when and how much care the person for a long time. Some prefer to eat fruits and vegetables, while others are unable to live without fried bacon. So who is right: the vegans or the meat eaters? The answer to this question in our material.
One study, which was attended by 100 000 Americans have shown elevated mortality among lovers of food of animal origin than among vegetarians. The highest rates of mortality in this case was recorded among the male population. There are also a number of studies in which no difference honey the food consumed and life expectancy.
According to statistics, the man has a much long life in comparison with other living beings on Earth. Reliably say about the dangers of meat for the body is impossible, as all the studies take a relatively short period of time, and besides, not all study participants are honest in their testimony. Besides, not always in an early death to blame masiello may people little attention is paid to their physical development, etc.
Scientists came to the conclusion that our life expectancy still depend on our way of life. You can eat meat, but three times a week to visit the gym, and you can eat some vegetables and sit all day at a computer.
So the lifestyle choice remains for each person. Important: a responsible attitude to their health.