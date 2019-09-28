Vegetables of the nightshade family can cause harm to your health
Scientists conducted a study and found, vegetables of the nightshade family can carry harm to the body. Experts said, due to the toxicity they can cause various autoimmune diseases.
Eating vegetables is helpful but experts have found that this is not always the case. Sometimes people taking food in such common foods as potatoes, tomatoes, peppers and eggplant, can harm your health. This happens due to the presence of glycoalkaloids, helping the plants at maturity to protect themselves from insects and animals. These substances help to resist pathogens. For the person allocated the same elements are harmful and can manifest as pain in the joints and muscles, as well as to provoke autoimmune disease.
Scientists have identified antioxidants well struggling with cancer, but only if the person does not have negative reactions to them. In this case, the entire beneficial effect disappears. In order to figure out which vegetable is causing harm, experts advise to eliminate from the diet product on time and to monitor the state of health after a temporary failure of the representative of the family Solanaceae.