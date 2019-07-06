Vegetables that help delay old age
Scientists have found in the plant compound which helps to delay aging and rejuvenate the cells.
Researchers of all countries who have ten years looking for the fountain of youth that would help people to slow the aging process and look good even in later years. Recently the staff of the medical school of Washington University found in vegetables substance that will help to delay aging and rejuvenate the cells. It’s called “nicotinamide mononucleotide” (NMN). It can be found in broccoli, cabbage, cucumbers and soy beans, edamame.
Compound NMN is involved in the production of another compound which is very important for the energy metabolism of human cells.
British scientists conducted experiments on rodents. They gave older mice nicotinamide mononucleotide and observed their condition and vital signs. Surprisingly, in rodents increased the level of energy metabolism, improved vision, reduced the level of blood sugar. At the genetic level have also been notable positive changes. So, in cells of rodents, were not observed genetic changes that occur during aging.
It turns out that vegetables can make you younger? Scientists answer in the affirmative.
Professor of biology Shin-Ichiro Imai, who is one of the leading authors of the study, explains that, of course, all the benefits of nicotinamide mononucleotide from vegetables to get difficult. So the wow-effect, but there are more natural products need. This will help the cells to age slower.
— We hope in the near future to find a way to synthesize this enzyme and put it in the human body, says Dr. Shin-Ichiro Imai. We believe that our study will give us more information on this issue, and we will be able to find a way to deter the aging process and all the attendant diseases and also help the cells to rejuvenate.