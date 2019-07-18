Vegetarian diet: good or bad?

Chinese scientists have conducted a number of studies on the impact Basmannogo of diet on the human body. As it turned out, the consequence of a vegetarian diet could increase the risk of stroke.

Вегетарианская диета: хорошо или плохо?

A group of scientists assessed the health of the volunteers, who refused from eating animal products for thirty years. The data obtained allowed to identify all possible risks that are the consequence of such diet.

Scientists claim that a vegetarian diet affects the cardiovascular system. The absence in foods of plant origin essential fatty omega-3 acids causes disturbances in the body.

According to experts, low cholesterol and thinning blood vessels increase the risk of hemorrhagic stroke in women. So experts suggest to use both vegetable and animal fats, keeping balance in the ration formulation. Thus the body will get all the necessary vitamins and micronutrients and the risk of brain hemorrhage are minimized.

