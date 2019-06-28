Venezuela vs Argentina live streaming free: preview, prediction
Venezuela – Argentina: Is Sensation Possible?
Argentina does not show quality football in the tournament and in our forecast we estimated the probability of a sensation in a duel on June 28. What is the game?
Venezuela
The Venezuelan national team did not make it to the simplest group – along with it Brazil, Peru and Bolivia fought for the play-off ticket. In the first round, the team of Rafael Dudamel had to literally gnaw a draw in a game with Peru – despite the deletion, the task was accomplished. In the second round, Venezuelans sensationally pulled out a goalless draw from Brazil, increasing their chances of a playoff.
In the final and decisive match, Venezuela beat Bolivia with a score of 3: 1 – so the team of Dudamel, despite all predictions, finished in second place in the table with five points, without suffering a single defeat at the group stage.
Argentina
After the unsuccessful World Championship, the Argentina national team failed to drastically change its style at the America’s Cup – despite the fact that the team of Lionel Scaloni made it to the playoffs, its game is far from ideal. The Colombian team in the opening match showed that there are plenty of weak points in the Albiseleste game, winning the match 2-0 in all respects.
The second round also brought no joy to the Argentinean fans – Wards Skaloni with ore snatched a 1: 1 draw from Paraguay, again playing poorly in defense. Even the national team of Qatar in the last round against the background of the Argentines did not look like an avid outsider – he took his three points favorite by winning 2: 0, but with such a game of winning the tournament he will be counting extremely difficult.
Statistics
In each of the last four matches, the teams scored each other.
Venezuela has not lost in any of the last four matches – two wins and two draws
Only one of the last eight matches Argentina failed to score
Forecast
Argentina’s national team does not show a powerful game in the tournament – the Scaloni team has problems both in attack and in defense. Nevertheless, Albiseleste has its trump cards, the main one of which is certainly Lionel Messi, and in general the Argentines in the class have a significant advantage, therefore, they are not considered to be the favorites.
Nevertheless, Venezuela was absolutely not by chance in the quarterfinals – the team at Dudamel is very organized and knows how to qualitatively realize its few moments. Obviously, the outsider will bet on defense, but considering how Argentina plays defense, we can safely assume that Venezuelans will not remain without a goal in this fight.