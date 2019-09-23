Venezuelan President Maduro said on the prevention of several attempts to assassinate him (PHOTO)

Several attempts to assassinate the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro was prevented since the attempts of his murder on 4 August 2018. About it as transfers TASS, said Maduro himself, in an interview with TV channel “Russia-1”, a fragment of which was broadcast on Sunday.

“After this attempt we have prevented several attempts to kill me. They were all organized in Columbia and with the approval of Washington, he said. – It is unfortunate that they began to be used purely criminal methods and are trying to commit a political murder to kill the President,” he added.

Earlier, the Venezuelan President claimed that Colombia is preparing 10 plans for its elimination. According to the head of Venezuela, the preparation of these plans are the USA and personally the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque.

Attempt to kill the head of Venezuela with drones loaded with explosives were committed in the course of his speech at the ceremony in honor of the 81st anniversary of the Bolivarian National guard on 4 August 2018. The President and senior members of the South American country remained intact.

Soon after that, Maduro blamed “right-wing Venezuelan with Colombian right-wing” and Juan Manuel Santos, at that time directed Columbia. The country’s foreign Ministry called the accusations absurd.