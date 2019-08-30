Venice film festival — 2019: brad pitt and Liv Tyler on fotocelle film “To the stars”
Today, pleased the guests of the Venice film festival with another star potocolom. His film was presented to the audience the film crew To the stars (Ad Astra): photographers posed for brad pitt, Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga and Director of James gray.
Liv went to press Wollo in a bright dress from the Resort 2020 collection from Stella McCartney: the actress was in a good mood and sent the photographers a kiss. Ruth also gave preference to the cruise collection, but another brand in public, the actress appeared in a Golden jumpsuit Louis Vuitton embroidery.
Well, the audience is waiting for an exciting space adventure. According to the story, the main character travels the Galaxy in search of his father, who went in search of extraterrestrial civilizations 20 years ago and disappeared.