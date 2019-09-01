Venice film festival — 2019: Kristen Stewart on fotocelle film “to Spite of enemies”
The stars continue to arrive in Venice. Today at 76-th Venice film festival came 29-year-old Kristen Stewart. The star presented a promising political Thriller “to Spite of enemies” (Seberg), telling the real story of Jean Seberg (which plays Kristen Stewart). The actress appeared at the premiere in a short top, white pants and Brogan lacquer from Chanel. The choice of celebrity is not surprising, because it is not the first season, Kristen is the face of French fashion house.
The film is dedicated to Jean Seberg — American actress, who worked a lot in Europe, mostly in France, where she starred in films of Directors Jean-Luc Godard and Claude Chabrol. In the late 1960s, she became interested in politics. So, the actress was supported by the National Association for the advancement of colored people, argued for the rights of African Americans and Indians. In addition, it provided financial support to the activists of the Black Panthers — radical leftist party that fought for the rights of African Americans in the United States.
Because of her political activities on her hunt began. As a result, the FBI, which at that time was ruled by J. Edgar Hoover, found her aggressive surveillance under the program COINTELPRO. Seberg died at the age of 40 years. August 30, 1979 her body was found in the back seat of a white Renault parked in the outskirts of Paris. In her hand was clutching a suicide note.
I haven’t watched anything other than “breathless” with her in the lead role. I always thought she was cool. I read the script and was really shocked, I had no idea about her tragic fate. I delved deep into her unusual biography, and had evaluated only her image,
told Kristen about filming in the picture.