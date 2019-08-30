Venice film festival — 2019: Scarlett Johansson on fotocelle the movie “Wedding story”
Yesterday on the island of Lido opened the 76th Venice film festival. This year the program is pleased moviegoers films with truly stellar compositions, and while some celebrities haven’t made it to Italy, others already present their new tape to the public.
So, today was held Photocall movie “the Marriage story” (Marriage Story), which was attended by Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Adam Driver and producer David Heyman (he also, incidentally, took part in the creation of “Once upon a time in Hollywood” (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Quentin Tarantino and presented a picture in Moscow) and Director Noah Baumbach.
In front of photographers Scarlett appeared in a simple way (sure, gorgeous dresses, the actress has reserved for evening outs), selecting a cropped striped Polo with white collar and loose gray pants with pockets from Michael Kors.
Laura Dern opted for a more elegant look, appearing in presswalla in red and black dress from Dior — the images of the two Actresses really don’t care was well coordinated among themselves at the expense of the striped print. Adam Driver has also opted for the French brand, selecting a dark-blue suit from Dior Men.
Comedy-drama “Wedding story” will compete for the main prize in the competition. In the center of the plot tape the history of relations between a theater Director and his wife-the actress that pass through a painful divorce and custody battle over the child. The public and jury the film will be presented tonight.