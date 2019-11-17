Venice waits for a new flood, but asks them not to disperse (photo)
Venice, which had suffered the most powerful in 50 years floods, fears new tide. The city has estimated losses at one billion euros, and hopes to help in the restoration of the most valuable cultural objects.
Sunday, November 17, at about 13.00 the water level in the city stood at 150 centimeters. After that, the flood began to decline in the quarter Punta della Salute water stood at around 148 see However, experts do not exclude that in the coming days the water level will again rise, possibly up to 160 cm and above.
The city has formed a team of volunteer rescuers. 280 volunteers willing to monitor the situation in Venice, to assist citizens to identify the most pressing needs of the city.
Losses from floods Venetian authorities are estimated at one billion euros. Hardest-hit tourism industry. Venice has issued an appeal to tourists with the request to stay in the city. Victim of local businesses in dire need of financial assistance in these difficult days, and the best that can make the tourists for Venice is to support vendors, tour guides, hoteliers, restaurants and cafes.
Also the municipality of Venice announced a fundraiser for the restoration of the most valuable cultural objects. By sending SMS to number 45 500, all concerned will be able to donate two euros for the restoration of the city.
The mayor of Venice has promised that from 18 November in the city again earns social infrastructure, will resume classes in schools. In coming days it is planned to complete the repair at the Opera house “La Fenice” to 24 November, the artists were back on stage.
We will remind, in October, Venice had suffered from the elements, resulting in 77% of the city went under water.
Photo By Sylvia Poggioli/Twitter, Luigi Brugnaro/Twitter
