Venus Williams during a match against Svitolina ordered a coffee on court (video)
August 29, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Venus Williams
The former first racket of the world American Venus Williams during a match of the second round of the US Open against Elina Svitolina asked her to bring coffee to the court.
This happened after the defeat in the first set.
Balboa, getting a drink from coach Williams Eric Hitchman, tried to convey his oldest participant of the tournament, but caught up with the athlete and left the coffee on the table.
Williams returned to the court and drank coffee.
Note that, most likely, the drink has had a tonic effect. In any case, Venus has won three consecutive games, but that did not bother the Ukrainian, which is brought to the set, and with it the match to the logical end – 6:4, 6:4.