Vera Brezhnev admired the stylish casual way
New the stylish outfit shared with fans and the singer Vera Brezhneva.
To a new publishing celebrity attached a frame, which sits in a simple peach-colored shirt and cropped-leg pants with a high waist. Of the accessories she’s wearing sunglasses that complement the image of celebrities, and simple earrings in the form of rings. In the description of the photo Brezhnev admitted that she loves to transform, but most of all she likes to just be themselves. “Here.” she summed up.
In the comments fans said that in any way the artist looks, and her face that is simple, festive bow: “You are such as on this photo. Love it!””, “The color of your jeans and t-shirts as if you are after the Indian festival of colors . I love these colors,” “some similarities with a photo of Cindy Crawford 2000’s”, “In any manner irresistible”, “You are as always incredible”, “You’re cute-Verunya!”.
Earlier, Vera Brezhnev shared with fans the way in the 90s. On musykalny festival “the Heat” actress came in a white crop top and fitted long skirt with a high slit and high waist. “White and minimalist cut and a shorter top — like simplicity, of style and that was not hot in Baku” she wrote then in the comments attached to the video.