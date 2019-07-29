Vera Brezhnev after a workout, diet gets to eat cupcakes
Vera Brezhnev, is the owner of luxury shapes, active in sports. After training, the 37-year-old star is sometimes allows himself to sit in a vegetarian cafe and eat a diet cupcake. Appropriate post wife of Konstantin Meladze posted in Instagram Stories.
Brezhnev admitted that her perfect body consist of over 30 percent genetics, and 70% of the physical labor. The singer is trying not to miss a workout even while on vacation. Professional deals with star Pilates.
Recently, Brezhnev showed photos without makeup, made in the gym. For sports, the singer wore a tight suit. After training, the artist needed to make energy, so she went into a cafe and ordered a tea drink match and a cake without gluten, milk and sugar.
Brezhnev revealed to fans the secret of beauty. Turned out to maintain a luxurious piece, the singer plays sports, eats right and gets enough sleep.