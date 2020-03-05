Vera Brezhnev and a picnic for English-speaking: how to spend a weekend in new York (6-8 March)
What: Exhibition of works by Ukrainian artist
When: Friday-Sunday, March 6-8
Where: The Ukrainian Museum 222 East 6th Street (between Second and Third Avenues) New York, NY 10003
Read more: Mikhail Turovsky was born in 1933 in Kiev, in the family of Jews. As a child he endured the horrors of the Second world war. Evacuated from Kiev family endured hardships in Uzbekistan, before returning to war-devastated Ukraine.
Exhibition of works of Turov depicts two major tragedies of the twentieth century that have influenced Ukrainians and Jews: the famine of the early 1930-ies and the Holocaust 1940-ies. Many of his works are performed quite safely — dense saturated colors and precise brush strokes give the paintings a special expression. A recurrent theme in his works are emotional image of the mother and child, symbolizing for the artist the meaning of earthly existence.
Cost: $0-8
What: Exhibition, dedicated to the war in Ukraine
When: Friday-Sunday, March 6-8
Where: The Ukrainian Museum 222 East Sixth Street (between 2nd & 3rd Avenues) New York, New York 10003
Read more: Exhibition devoted to the war in Ukraine — the installation of the legendary Ukrainian artist Volodymyr Kaufman, created with the participation of Ukrainian artist Natalka Shimin. This is a Frank and provocative, but at the same time sophisticated image of casual reaction of Ukrainians to the war in their homeland, and a reminder to those who are outside of Ukraine, the conflict continues.
Cost: $0-8
What: Fair of antiquarian books
When: Friday-Sunday, March 6-8
Where: Park Avenue Armory, 643 Park Avenue (between 66/67 Streets) New York, NY, 10065
More info: This is a unique book fair, which will provide guests the opportunity to discover literary treasures from around the world.
The fair will also showcase a selection of rare books, maps, manuscripts and illustrations. The subject of the exhibits includes art, medicine, literature, photography, autographs, first editions and more.
Cost: $10
What: a Seminar about relations between the U.S. and Russia
When: Friday, March 6, 14:10
Where: Harriman Institute 420 W 118th St, New York, NY 10027
More info: Seminar about relations between the U.S. and Russia will hold the Peter Zwack, research fellow, Institute of advanced Russian studies. Kennan.
From 2012 to 2014, Cwac served as military attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Russia. Through interaction with the Russians since 1989 at various levels, including defense, security, science, policy and public projects, CVAC has developed a unique practical perspective on security issues in Russia and Eurasia during the turbulent period, including the conflicts in Crimea and Eastern Ukraine.
Cost: Free
What: presentation of the book “From internationalism to cosmopolitanism”
When: Friday, 6 March, 15:00
Where: Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia 19 University Place New York, NY 10003
Read more: Come to the presentation of the book of Gagalova Rossen, associate Professor of Russian language at new York University, “From internationalism to cosmopolitanism: literature and cinema between the second and third world.”
The author talks about how the ideology in the Soviet Union influenced the arts and this was reflected in the works of different artists, Directors, writers both past and present.
Cost: Free
What: a picnic for English-speaking
When: Friday, 6 March, 17:00
Where: Ukrainian American Cultural Center of New Jersey, 60 N Jefferson Rd, Whippany, NJ 07981
Read more: All Russian-speaking residents of new York and new Jersey will gather together to spend a wonderful spring picnic. It offers homemade pierogies, soup, delicious pies and other traditional Russian and Ukrainian dishes. Everyone can bring food with you.
Cost: $15
What: Meeting with the authors of the Russian magazine “the Times”
When: Saturday, March 7th at 14:00
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
More info: the Journal “the Times” goes to new York for four years, starting in 2017. He introduces readers to the works of talented Russian writers, poets and journalists living in different parts of the world. The journal publishes authors from Russia and former Soviet countries, especially those whose acute works not published in the homeland because of censorship.
Cost: Free
What: Annual Shevchenko scientific conference
When: Saturday, March 7th at 17:00
Where: Shevchenko Scientific Society, 63 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
Read more: the Shevchenko scientific community, as well as Ukrainian Academy of arts and Sciences in the United States (UVAN) and the Ukrainian research Institute of Harvard are invited to the 40th annual Shevchenko scientific conference.
Opening remarks will proclaim the Vice-President of the Shevchenko scientific community George grabovich. Among the participants — Maria Shuvalov (national University of “Kyiv-Mohyla Academy”), Elena Haleta (Lviv national University) and George grabovich (Harvard University). Final abstracts will be made by the albert Kipa, President of the Ukrainian free Academy of arts and Sciences in the United States.
Cost: Free
What: Vera Brezhneva in new York
When: Saturday, March 7th at 19:00
Where: New York Master Theater, 1029 Brighton Beach Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Read more: Michael Jackson — singer, actress, television personality and goodwill Ambassador of the UN will present to US a new program as part of a tour of “10”.
Live sound, drive, dancing and one of the most beautiful singers of the decade will give guests an unforgettable evening.
Having won all the major music awards, and collecting full houses, Faith always singing to each audience.
For more than 10 years, every solo concert of Vera Brezhneva — absolute discovery, which always remains the same only in one thing: sincere smiles of all the audience, and the incomparable energy.
Cost: $60
What: a Master class for children in Ukrainian culture
When: Sunday, March 8, 14:00
Where: The Ukrainian Museum, 222 E 6th St, New York, NY 10003
Read more: Children will learn about traditional Ukrainian ornaments from different parts of the country and will attempt to create several ornaments.
The master class is designed for children from 5 to 12 years. Children will explore Ukrainian culture and art and participate in thematic seminars.
Cost: $5-7
