Vera Brezhnev and a picnic for English-speaking: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (February 28 – March 1)
What: the Museum of 3D illusions
When: Friday-Sunday, February 28-March 1
Where: Museum of 3D Illusions, 55-61 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Read more: a New world-class Museum with more than 40 interactive exhibits arrived in San Francisco.
Museum, 3D illusions is a place where you can let your mind soar in the world of optical illusions and become a full participant of the paintings. The event is suitable for visitors of all ages. You can also make a memorable selfie on the backdrop of stunning exhibits.
Cost: $10.
What: Russian rock party
When: Friday, February 28, from 20:00
Where: Brick and Mortar Music Hall, 1710 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: this Friday, February 28, in San Francisco will host a concert of Russian Oleg Solution and Sweet Band. It offers great music, a full bar of booze and the opportunity to have a great time with friends.
The entrance ticket costs:
- $20 — on the spot.
- $15 if purchased in advance, you can do it here.
Cost: $15.
What: Russian Karaoke
When: Friday, February 28, from 21:00
Where: Neck of the Woods, 406 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118
More info: This is a wonderful event for lovers of night life, especially for Russian-speaking residents of San Francisco. This Friday, February 28, you have the chance to go back and sing their favourite hits in a karaoke party in the club Neck of the Woods.
Cost: $10.
What: the Seminar specialist from Russia: emotional competence in the digital world
When: Saturday, February 29, from 7:00
Where: online
Read more: Emotional competence in the digital world is an online seminar with Tatiana Indinas. In our increasingly digital world, it becomes difficult to maintain a successful relationship if you keep up with the digital environment. This seminar will combine discussion and practical exercises, thanks to which you will have the understanding and practical strategies in order to be in touch with your and other people’s emotions.
To be emotionally literate in today’s digital world means:
- To work with new technologies and apply them to improve efficiency.
- To provide equally good communication in face to face meetings and meetings online.
- Know the rules of network/digital etiquette.
- To be able to maintain a safe and productive online behavior on forums, sites, chats and messengers.
- To create and maintain your reputation online.
- Quick to learn and implement new communication tools.
- To build an effective team in a more complex technological environment.
This training will help you to find a successful style of communication, leadership, management, relationships, and reinvent ourselves to stay happy, well-balanced emotional person in the high-tech world.
About the coach: Tatiana Indina — Ph. D., business coach, coach on leadership and team development, organizational consultant, with over 10 years of experience working in international teams.
She is the CEO and founder of the Innovation Academy Indina-Consulting Innovation Academy in Silicon Valley and online platforms Mission2Mars.
Doctorate of philosophy in social psychology of the Russian Academy of education (Moscow, Russia, 2007), was frequently presented papers at international conferences on psychology and Internet governance (IGF, UN, Cyberpix, T20). Also India is the author of five books and over 50 scientific papers. Her latest book is “CEO 2.0” — is devoted to the development of key competencies for the next generation of leaders of the digital age.
Cost: free.
What: restaurant Week SONOMA County
When: Friday-Sunday, February 28-March 1
Where: restaurants SONOMA County in the San Francisco Bay Area, the List of participating restaurants you’ll find the link.
Read more: Annual restaurant week in SONOMA County continues its tradition. From February 21 to March 1, 2020 participating restaurants will present fantastic food at shocking prices. Prices for a full lunch and dinner range from $10 to $39.
Tickets or passes are required. You can just come to dine at any of the participating restaurants. The organizers strongly recommend to book a place.
Cost: $10.
What: Meditation and workshop “Healing and inner peace”
When: Saturday, February 29, from 10:00
Where: Brahma Kumaris Meditation Center 401 Baker Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Read more: Meditation workshop under the guidance Rajayoga Guided “Healing and inner peace” — will help you look inside and meet with yourself, finding a sense of inner stability and strength. After the meeting you will feel a sense of calmness and well-being.
The event is suitable for both beginners and more experienced participants.
Cost: free.
What: art Fair, Superfine
When: Friday-Sunday, February 28-March 1
Where: Gallery 308, 2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94123
Read more: for the First time in San Francisco will host the art fair Superfine, which runs from February 27 to March 1, 2020.
For four days visitors will have a unique opportunity to meet and communicate directly with over 60 of the best local and international artists. In a friendly atmosphere they can socialize and purchase available works of the masters at a price of $100. They will also be able to discover the best artists of tomorrow today.
Click here to learn more about the program.
Cost: from $12.
What: African American Museum and Library at Oakland
When: Saturday, 29 Feb, 16:00
Where: African American Museum and Library at Oakland, 659 14th Street, Oakland, CA 94612
Read more: Take a tour of AAMLO (African American Museum and Library at Oakland) to learn about the specialized orientation of the library, view some exhibits from the archives and study the history of blacks in Auckland, presented in a series of frescoes of the “Journey to promise” artists Daniel Galeza and Patricia Montgomery. Then get the synapses long-term and short-term exhibitions, before heading to the self-guided tour of these installations.
Cost: free.
What: Vera Brezhneva in San Francisco
Photo courtesy of the organizers of the tour
When: Saturday, February 29, from 19:00
Where: San Francisco Scottish Masonic Center, 2850 19th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94132
Read more: Michael Jackson — singer, actress, television personality and goodwill Ambassador of the UN will present to US a new program as part of a tour of “10”.
Live sound, drive, dancing and one of the most beautiful singers of the decade will give guests an unforgettable evening.
Having won all the major music awards, and collecting full houses, Faith always singing to each audience.
For more than 10 years, every solo concert of Vera Brezhneva — absolute discovery, which always remains the same only in one thing: sincere smiles of all the audience, and the incomparable energy.
Cost: $60.
What: a picnic for English-speaking
When: Sunday, March 1, from 11:00
Where: Address for Uber or GPS — 50 Stow Lake Drive, San Francisco
Read more: March 1 in San Francisco will be the first real spring picnic for the Russian. Guests will gather in the large meadow, to cook something delicious and have a great time. The organizer is encouraged to bring music, games, balls and other entertainment.
Cost: free.
What: a Purim Celebration for Russian-speaking
When: Sunday, 1 March, 16:00
Where: Los Gatos APJCC, 14855 Oka Road, Los Gatos, CA 95032
Read more: Join the celebration with the whole family. At that meeting, the kids waiting for the theatre, and children over seven years – holiday quest. For all guests, regardless of age, the organizer had prepared songs, dances, games, masks, crafts, costume parade, photos for the entire family and Goodies.
About the holiday: Purim is a Jewish holiday, celebrated according to the biblical Book of Esther, to commemorate the salvation of Jews living on the territory of Ancient Persia from destruction by Haman the Amalekite, the favourite of king Ahasuerus. Purim begins with the end of the “fast of Esther”.
Registration: rabbiila@apjcc.org.
Cost: pre purchase: child ticket — $15 adult — $10; at the door: child ticket — $20 adult — $15; children two years and younger – free.
