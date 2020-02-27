Vera Brezhnev and a picnic for English-speaking: how to spend a weekend in the USA (28 February – 1 March)
The first spring (well, almost) weekend is a wonderful reason to visit one of the many open-air festivals or to visit interesting cultural event. ForumDaily gathered the best ideas to plan the perfect entertainment.
So, in new York, come off in full at the festival of modern Ukrainian music or at the festival of Slavic culture Slavic Festival. Theatre lovers should pay attention to the play about Solomon Mikhoels in new Jersey.
In Miami is to visit the fabulous Museum of illusions, or the premiere of the film “Treasure of Razin”.
Residents of Los Angeles will be shown the Soviet film “Circus”, a charming concert of Vera Brezhneva and karaoke in Russian.
In the San Francisco Bay Area will also act as Vera Brezhneva, in addition, the city will host a picnic for English-speaking and Purim celebration for Russian-speaking.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
